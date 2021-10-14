LETTER: Thank you Erica Dynes

Thank you Erica Dynes

It has been a pleasure working with you over the past five years as a reporter, and we’ll miss seeing the talented soul and your sunny face around the town. Thank you for creating the perfect stories that brought Wisconsin Dells Events to life. Your hard work and being gifted reporter, as well a kind/warm and generous person gave us a reason to keep reading your storytelling. Goodbye and good luck. Wishing you happiness and success in your new job.