 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Thank you Erica Dynes
0 Comments
LETTER

LETTER: Thank you Erica Dynes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thank you Erica Dynes

It has been a pleasure working with you over the past five years as a reporter, and we’ll miss seeing the talented soul and your sunny face around the town. Thank you for creating the perfect stories that brought Wisconsin Dells Events to life. Your hard work and being gifted reporter, as well a kind/warm and generous person gave us a reason to keep reading your storytelling. Goodbye and good luck. Wishing you happiness and success in your new job.

Margaret Gewont,

manager, Fitzgerald’s Motel,

Wisconsin Dells

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News