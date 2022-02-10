LETTER: ‘Thank you’ for checking IDs

I’ve heard a lot of talk recently about appreciating the small things and keeping a positive perspective during this trying times. I’ve also heard a lot of the troubling trends my peers, young adults, have had as well. I don’t think there’s really any students that aren’t aware of the vaping epidemic invading our schools, perpetuating decades of nicotine addiction in our country. Because of this I’ve made a point to acknowledge the efforts of our local retail employees.

“Can I see your ID?” It’s a simple question but too often overlooked. These responsible employees are the first line of defense in preventing underage tobacco use. Thank you to those that make that ask.

As a member of the local FACT group we focus on making an impact in our community by taking the initiative to inform youth about tobacco’s health and social risks, advocating for change, pushing for policy and law updates, and making a positive difference for our future. Big or small the efforts of FACT and our community matter and should be acknowledged. Thank you responsible retail employees.

Allison Lavold, Mauston