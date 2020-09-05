 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Thank you for returning purse
0 comments
LETTER

LETTER: Thank you for returning purse

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thank you for returning purse

On Sept. 1st I went to Rechek’s Food Pride. After going home, about an hour later I couldn’t find my purse (it was a hand made cloth fabric about 5x7 inches in size with a loop for my wrist). I checked the car and house at least 3 times & just couldn’t find it. So I traced my stops, not even thinking I had really lost it. I went to the desk at Rechek’s and asked about it. Sure enough the young lady came back with my purse. I couldn’t believe it was really lost. I walked out of the store and cried. I was so thankful to the customer who had found it and yes, everything was inside—my money, insurance cards and credit cards. Whoever you are I thank you from the bottom of my heart. No words can express my gratitude.

I wanted to thank the person who found my purse and tell the Beaver Dam community that there are wonderful, honest people living in our city.

Lois Ely, Beaver Dam

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Corn Carnival cancelled

The Randolph Community Corn Carnival Committee should be in the last stages of preparing for the 58th anniversary of our Labor Day celebration…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News