LETTER: Thank you for support during our grief
LETTER

LETTER: Thank you for support during our grief

We would like to thank all the people who helped us through the death and aftermath of our son, and brother, Joe Bonin.

The Columbia County deputy's and medical examiner who responded were incredible, calm, efficient and professional. Tim Kratz of Kratz Funeral Home was super, extremely helpful.

Thanks so much to all our relatives and friends, all of Joey's friends, all of the people that he worked with at Cardinal Glass, the Cardinal Glass Company for their thoughtfulness and generosity. Joey will be greatly missed by us all, he made everyone around him feel happy.

Joe, Nancy, and Mike Bonin and Lisa Ford.

Joseph D. Bonin, Portage

