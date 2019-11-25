On behalf of the Severson and Steele families, I want to say thank you to everyone that has come together in the wake of Justin’s tragic death to support us. The love and support that we have received from the community is overwhelming; phone calls, visits, gifts of food, toys, memorials and words of encouragement have helped make these days a little easier.
A special thank you to Holtz Builders for their support. The Steele Strong t-shirts have lifted the spirits of all who have received them.
For those who supported the Steele Strong benefit, by attending or donating, words cannot express how thankful we are for your generosity and support. Another special thank you to Bronco Billy’s Saloon for hosting the event and all who helped plan, organize and volunteered their time. We are sincerely in awe of the kindness that has been shown to us and the way that people have wrapped their arms around our family.
You have free articles remaining.
Thank you for thinking of us and supporting us through this most difficult time. #STEELESTRONG
Jenn, Liam and Kate Severson and the Steele Family, Baraboo
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)