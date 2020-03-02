LETTER: Thank you for supporting Columbus blood drive

Dear editor,
The coordinators of the Columbus blood drive held Feb. 25 at the New Testament Baptist Church report that 72 donors provided 74 blood donation units. While we did not make our goal of 86 units the Red Cross advises that our drive could save up to 222 lives. We were excited to have six new donors and 10 walk-ins.
You have free articles remaining.
A big thanks goes to Weiland Dairy, LLC for sponsoring our drive, the New Testament Baptist Church for hosting us, the congregation of New Testament Baptist Church for providing a great lunch with soup choices, St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Fall River for their homemade cookies, Culver's for donating the dessert custard, the Columbus Lions Club for table set up help, Kevin Damask from the Columbus Journal and Ed Schellin for providing publicity for the drive, and Darlene Marks for delivering publicity posters to the local businesses. Our drive would not be the success it is without our many volunteers who work as greeters, registrars, canteen and donor aides and we sincerely thank them for their time.
Our next blood drive will be Tuesday, June 23 at Zion Lutheran Church. The Red Cross appreciates donors making appointments so they can appropriately staff the drive to keep wait times down as much as possible, but walk-ins are always appreciated. The best time for walk-ins is between 2-3:30 p.m. Appointments for the June 23 drive can be made starting in June by calling the Red Cross at 800-733-2767.
Joani Duffy and Linda Flynn
Columbus