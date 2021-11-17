 Skip to main content
LETTER: Thank you for Veterans Day observance
I thank Steve Argo, Dominic Gray the Baraboo 21 Club Gunslingers and the Baraboo High School for the wonderful and meaningful veterans ceremony. Thank you for honoring those who have worn the uniform and are still wearing the uniform of the United States Military. As an American and fellow veteran, I cannot think of anywhere I would rather be. The title veteran is a term of great respect, dedication, patriotism and it is only right that we reflect on their sacrifices this day. It is imperative that on this day we take the opportunity to keep alive the memories, sacrifices and accomplishments of our nation's veterans and use it to educate future generations. One more thank you to the Baraboo High School Band-you rocked it.

Bryan Ward, Sergeant Major USMC (ret), Baraboo 

