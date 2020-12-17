LETTER: Thank you from the Karas Family

We, Ed and Anna Karas, former owners of the Indian Trail Motel, and our sons Tom and Kevin, would like to give a heartfelt thank you to all the people of Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton and to our family members, Frank and Barbara Mikiewicz and Andy and Anna Smolenski, for everything you did for us over the past two decades.

A special thank you to everybody for the generous help we received on June 17, to clean up the motel’s property in final preparation of closing its doors.

We have called Wisconsin Dells home for more than 20 years and made a life for our family here. Our home on the property of the motel holds so many memories and it was heartbreaking for us seeing everything being torn down.

With time does come change, however, and we hope that the new businesses being built on the property at 1013 Broadway will serve the Dells and surrounding areas well in the future.

We are grateful to have made so many friends and memories over the years here, and we will see you all soon when we visit.

Merry Christmas,

Ed, Anna, Tom and Kevin Karas, Indian Trail Motel, Wisconsin Dells