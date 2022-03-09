 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER

LETTER: Thank you Lt. Mayer for your service

  • 0

Wisconsin Dells Police Department Lieutenant Perry Mayer, on hearing the news of your retirement, we express our wholehearted thanks for your exemplary assistance performance provided for the Fitzgerald’s Motel, it’s guests, our family, and Wisconsin Dells as a whole you exhibited in the years (28 years for us). Your selfless acts are the epitome of human kindness and example for the rest of us. Many, many thanks for your outstanding leadership that helped the community stay safe. The unique and successful strategies you used is nothing short of legendary. You did such a great job. We wish you and your family all the best for the future.

Margaret Gewont and Eugene Tokarczyk, Wisconsin Dells

 

0 Comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LETTER: Thank you, Lt. Perry Mayer

Thank you Officer Perry Mayer for helping me at a critical moment in my life. In May 2013, I was alone in my car, waiting to turn left off of …

LETTER: Choose unity over division

As we watch the crisis in Ukraine unfold—an authoritarian madman uses perceived threats, deception, and lies to justify his aggression. It’s s…

LETTER: Thank you Mayor Nelson

Dear Mayor Rob Nelson, I just read your article in the Feb. 17, Baraboo News Republic and I must say thank you. Thank you for taking the time …

LETTER: It’s about the policies

Baraboo School administrators and School Board have implemented policies over the past several years that have resulted in declining academic …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News