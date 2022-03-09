LETTER: Thank you Lt. Mayer for your service

Wisconsin Dells Police Department Lieutenant Perry Mayer, on hearing the news of your retirement, we express our wholehearted thanks for your exemplary assistance performance provided for the Fitzgerald’s Motel, it’s guests, our family, and Wisconsin Dells as a whole you exhibited in the years (28 years for us). Your selfless acts are the epitome of human kindness and example for the rest of us. Many, many thanks for your outstanding leadership that helped the community stay safe. The unique and successful strategies you used is nothing short of legendary. You did such a great job. We wish you and your family all the best for the future.