LETTER: Thank you, Lt. Perry Mayer

Thank you Officer Perry Mayer for helping me at a critical moment in my life. In May 2013, I was alone in my car, waiting to turn left off of Highway 13 onto Waubeek Road. I was briefly knocked unconscious by a car that suddenly ran into me from the rear. I woke up with my car having been pushed into Waubeek Road. Two people approached my car and asked if I was OK. I felt OK, but was frightened. I called 911 on my phone, and as soon as I did, the police appeared. It was Officer Perry. He asked if I was OK and I said I could not get my car door open, which was very concerning to me. He quickly pulled it open, which really relieved me. And he talked to me and stayed with me till the EMTs arrived a few minutes later. I mainly had a large bump on my forehead and a concussion. Thank you, Officer Perry, for removing my fear and being there to help me.