LETTER: Thank you Mayor Nelson

Dear Mayor Rob Nelson, I just read your article in the Feb. 17, Baraboo News Republic and I must say thank you. Thank you for taking the time to write such a wise and thoughtful perspective on what unfortunately continues to be a divisive element in our community. It’s disappointing to recognize that such bigotry, hatred and ignorance can still exist in America today. Hopefully, the introspection that your article provides will help to awaken us all to a renewed intolerance to what should never be tolerated.