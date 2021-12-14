 Skip to main content
LETTER: Thankful for community support
LETTER

LETTER: Thankful for community support

The members of VFW Post 1707 and I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy, Healthy New Year.

We are thankful for the continuous support of the people in Portage and the surrounding area. Whether we are hosting an outdoor concert, a Red Cross Blood Drive, or a Memorial Day Program we are blessed with the support and participation of the community.

Post 1707 will continue to try to be an asset to our community and our fellow veterans. We appreciate the opportunity we've been given to honor veterans and serve our community. Merry Christmas

Peace On Earth

Dave DuVall, commander, VFW Post 1707, Portage 

