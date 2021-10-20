LETTER: Thanking the community for its support

For 22 years, Mauston has been our home. It’s where our three children grew up and attended school.

I cannot thank Dan and Kathleen Manders enough, they sold me on a rural community in which to live and work, and raise a family.

I was lucky enough to have worked with great medical assistants over the years, including Aaryn Ebner, Melody Gerriets, Toni Erickson, and Amy Bass.

Ann Meicher and Lori Zobel of the Sleep Medicine department have also been great partners, providing excellent care, and without whom I couldn't have done nearly as much.

Spending time with patients has always been the highlight of my workday, particularly with patients whose families I've gotten to know over the years.

I've also had the wonderful fortune to have a great family beside me. To my three children — Nate, Nolan and Natalie Buss — I’m so proud of each of you. And to Carrie Buss — I’m not sure where I would be without you. You've been by my side every step of the way through it all.

It was a privilege and a pleasure to be a physician in Mauston. I've enjoyed getting to know you.

Thanks for everything, you will be remembered as we relocate to join a Sleep Medicine clinic in Huntsville, Alabama.

Robert Buss, MD, Mauston