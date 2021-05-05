LETTER: Thanks for bowling lane sponsorship

On behalf of the SJS Cancer Support Team, I thank these lane sponsors for our annual bowling fundraiser: Gem City Saloon, SSM Health/St Clare, Mary Stone-Klingenmeyer, Beckwith-Freeman-Potter-Blum families, Chris and Julie Klemm, Baraboo Bluff Winery, Redlin Funeral Home, Schell Unlimited, Pointon Communications, Deppe Enterprises, All Lacquer’d Up, BaraBrew Liquor, Scenic Bluffs Equipment, Luther Farms, Brute Construction, Fairfield Concrete, Old School Plumbing, Double KD Ranch, Hohl’s Farm Supply, Agri-Gold Seed, Schadde Plumbing, DragonFly Salon, Fat Squirrel Lounge, Sunrise Property Care, Baggs N Bec’s Lost Art, Weirich Machine Shop, Gavin Bros. Realty/Auctioneers - Scott Zirzow, Don Rick Insurance, Andi Anderson, North Freedom Rod & Gun Club, Total Design Salon, RE/MAX – Mallary Schoenoff and Bill Hays, Potter Plumbing, RE/MAX – Jasmine Schoenoff, Sandstone Concessions, Clothier Farms North, Stan and Sandra Lankey, Mike Harrison Trucking, Thunderbird Lanes, Chris’s Crew, Tiffany Birrenkott, Glacier Glass, Deppe Transit, Avid Insurance Solutions – Chad Flentje, Jim and Kathy Allen, David and Cindy Kruse, Nail’D with Style, Pampered Pets Resort, Dean Blum Excavating, Action Electric, Cedar View Farms, Meat Market, GL Designs, Curtis and Dawn Klitzman, Kathy Johnson, Premier Insurance – Matt Balfanz, Baraboo State Bank, Kevin Crawford and Jessica Kolar, J&D Concrete, Tumbled Rock Brewery and Broken Bottle Winery.