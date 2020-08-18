LETTER: Thanks for car show support

The Tower Lanes Classic Car Show would like to thank all the drivers/owners that displayed their prized vehicles at the TLC Car Shows held this summer at Tower Lanes. We also extend a “thank you” to the many spectators that stopped to admire, reminisce and share visions with the car owners. There were 5 car shows held starting in June and ending in August.
Also, we would like to recognize and thank all the people and area business’s that donated the door prizes awarded each evening which include: Bayside Supper Club, Chippy’s, Cousins, Culver’s, Holliday Food & Sport, Jimmy John’s, O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, Park Plaza Pizza, Ponderosa and Tower Lanes.
If you didn’t make it out this year, we hope to see you and your vehicle next summer.
Dave Schuster, Beaver Dam
