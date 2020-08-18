You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Thanks for car show support
0 comments
LETTER

LETTER: Thanks for car show support

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Tower Lanes Classic Car Show would like to thank all the drivers/owners that displayed their prized vehicles at the TLC Car Shows held this summer at Tower Lanes. We also extend a “thank you” to the many spectators that stopped to admire, reminisce and share visions with the car owners. There were 5 car shows held starting in June and ending in August.

Also, we would like to recognize and thank all the people and area business’s that donated the door prizes awarded each evening which include: Bayside Supper Club, Chippy’s, Cousins, Culver’s, Holliday Food & Sport, Jimmy John’s, O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, Park Plaza Pizza, Ponderosa and Tower Lanes.

If you didn’t make it out this year, we hope to see you and your vehicle next summer.

Dave Schuster, Beaver Dam

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News