LETTER: Thanks for community support

On Aug. 5, my brother, Fred Schmidtke, Excelsior Township, had a fatal heart attack as he made a U-turn to collect his daily mail. His truck traveled out of control across 2 hay fields, stopping when it hit trees on the ridge of the ravine which encases these fields. Fred was reported missing at 9 p.m. on Aug. 6. I want to thank all of the friends, relatives, Sauk County Sheriff Department workers, first responders from at least 2 departments, wrecker truck drivers and anyone else who helped with the search for Fred and his recovery.