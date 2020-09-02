LETTER: Thanks for community support

On Aug. 5, my brother, Fred Schmidtke, Excelsior Township, had a fatal heart attack as he made a U-turn to collect his daily mail. His truck traveled out of control across 2 hay fields, stopping when it hit trees on the ridge of the ravine which encases these fields. Fred was reported missing at 9 p.m. on Aug. 6. I want to thank all of the friends, relatives, Sauk County Sheriff Department workers, first responders from at least 2 departments, wrecker truck drivers and anyone else who helped with the search for Fred and his recovery.
The Madison television stations and Facebook spread the word quickly around the state. Daylight illuminated the truck tracks across the hayfield by Fred’s house that had gone unnoticed all day Thur. A neighbor familiar with Fred’s routine, spied the tracks around 8 a.m., Fri., Aug. 7. Recovering Fred’s truck and remains was not an easy task. I’m sure it took considerable time and expertise. Sauk County is fortunate to have personnel well -trained to accomplish difficult recoveries. Thanks once more to all the people who acted quickly and efficiently once this tragedy was discovered.
Jeanette Schmidtke Beard, Milton
