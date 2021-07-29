LETTER: Thanks for community support

The Sauk Prairie Lions Club wants to thank all who helped make the 16th annual Memorial Golf Tournament a huge success. Each year has seen more community support and July 11 was the best year ever with more golfers, more attending the dinner and more support from local businesses. Men and women of all skill levels competed in a four-person, scramble-format tournament. Several holes had extra, fun activities to try. There were many prizes, raffle items, and silent auction items thanks to so many businesses and individuals that gave so generously. With the money raised, the Lions give back to Sauk Prairie. The Lions extend a big thank you to all who participated in this event and to the generous donors and sponsors. It is with their contributions that year after year it is a great success.