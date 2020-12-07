 Skip to main content
LETTER: Thanks for continued support
LETTER: Thanks for continued support

The members of VFW Post 1707 and its auxiliary wish everyone a happy, healthy holiday season. The year 2020, has not been filled with sunshine and rainbows, COVID-19 has had a negative impact on families and businesses. The virus has forced the cancellation of many programs and activities.

During this difficult time the Portage community has continued to support Post 1707. Thank you for your friendship, generosity, and patience, it is deeply appreciated.

We wish each of you a happy, healthy Christmas and a New Year that brings, “Tidings of comfort and joy.”

Merry Christmas.

David DuVall, commander VFW Post 1707, Portage

