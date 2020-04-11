LETTER: Thanks for helping to celebrate my 95th birthday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thanks for helping to celebrate my 95th birthday

My 95th birthday was March 8. My granddaughter posted my picture in the Daily Citizen and on Facebook and asked for birthday cards to be sent to me all through March.

Well, everything was fine the first week of March, then as we all know our world fell apart.

But, I want to thank all those people that took time to send me birthday cards during this awful time. I received more than 130 cards. I filled a shoe box.

Thanks again to everyone.

Simone Breuer, Beaver Dam