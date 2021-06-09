LETTER: Thanks for meeting school year challenges

I send a gigantic thank you to the staff of the Baraboo School District for rolling with the challenges of this past school year. What you were able to pull off was no small accomplishment and it is deeply appreciated.

As a parent, I recognize how fortunate we are to live in a school district that allowed our children to attend in-person learning this year, but I know that came with worry, added stress, and logistical headaches at times for the teaching and administrative staff.

In addition, I am extremely proud of the thin majority on the Baraboo School Board that had the foresight and resolve to look past the fear mongering and voices who assured us this would be a disaster and an “experiment on our kids.” To those four board members, thank you, thank you, thank you, from the more than 70% of district parents who sent their kids from the beginning trying to give their children a touch of normality and a positive mental health opportunity during those uncertain times. Because of the staffs’ hard work and the board's resolve, Baraboo can be proud that our school year was a huge success. Always Onward.