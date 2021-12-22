LETTER: Thanks for participating in bazaar

The SSM Health St. Clare Hospital Auxiliary thanks everyone for their participation in our successful bazaar Dec. 11 at the Outlet at the Dells. Due to COVID-19 restrictions at the hospital, the Outlet at the Dells graciously let us have the bazaar there.

Thank you to everyone for their baked goods and other handmade items and for all for Their time spent there to make this happen. The money raised goes to scholarships for Baraboo in Wisconsin Dells students and equipment for the hospital. Also a very special thank you for reporter Bridget Cooke for her coverage of this event.