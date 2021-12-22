 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by SSM Health
LETTER: Thanks for participating in bazaar
0 Comments
LETTER

LETTER: Thanks for participating in bazaar

  • 0

The SSM Health St. Clare Hospital Auxiliary thanks everyone for their participation in our successful bazaar Dec. 11 at the Outlet at the Dells. Due to COVID-19 restrictions at the hospital, the Outlet at the Dells graciously let us have the bazaar there.

Thank you to everyone for their baked goods and other handmade items and for all for Their time spent there to make this happen. The money raised goes to scholarships for Baraboo in Wisconsin Dells students and equipment for the hospital. Also a very special thank you for reporter Bridget Cooke for her coverage of this event.

Judy Spencer, Darlene Otto, co-presidents SSM St. Clare Hospital Auxiliary, Baraboo 

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News