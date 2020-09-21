LETTER: Thanks for Sekel Memorial turnout

On behalf of the Caine Family and the nearly 50 drivers that participated in the Larry Sekel Memorial Truck Convoy through Beaver Dam Sept. 12, we would like to offer our gratitude and thanks to the Beaver Dam Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department for providing escort and traffic control. The help and support of these two departments truly made the convoy safe and memorable for the Sekel family and a fitting tribute to Larry who was a dedicated 40-year employee of Caine Transfer and a good friend. We would also like to thank the members of the community that came out with signs and banners to help us pay tribute to Larry who we lost on Sept. 11. Again, Thank you to everyone that participated or supported this event in any way.