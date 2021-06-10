LETTER: Thanks for support of American Legion and veterans

Thank you, Wisconsin Dells Events, for your recent articles and photos about the Wisconsin Dells American Legion and Auxiliary events in May prior to and on Memorial Day. In addition, your article and coverage of the Hogs for Heroes event held at The Keg and Patio, where a Harley was donated to a disabled veteran from Wisconsin Dells, was greatly appreciated.
The Legion Auxiliary also thanks Mauer’s Market in Wisconsin Dells and the Kwik Trip in Lake Delton for allowing Auxiliary members to distribute poppies in May to collect donations for helping veterans.
If anyone wishes to join the Harold B. Larkin American Legion or Auxiliary in Wisconsin Dells, please contact Sue Schultz at 608-253-4821.
The next Legion Auxiliary meeting is at 6 p.m. June 15.
Sue Schultz, Lake Delton