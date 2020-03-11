LETTER: Thanks for support of Bowlathon

We would like to thank Tower Lanes and all the businesses who provided prizes for the participating bowlers, along with Thrivent for donating T-shirts. Many national businesses have restrictions in helping non-profit organizations who are religiously or quasi-religiously affiliated. However, small businesses still have reached out to organizations such as ours. Thanks so much to these establishments and for us all to have one more reason to shop local. Thanks to Walker's Restaurant and Bakery, Taco Bell, Trends Salon & Day Spa, Higher Grounds Coffee Shop, Benvenuto's Italian Grill, Reed Chrysler Dodge Jeep, Grandstay Hotel & Suites, Anytime Fitness, McDonald's on Park Avenue, Culver's, Edith's Cakes, Catering & Café, Lidtke Motors, Sunview Restaurant, Cousin's Subs, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Piggly Wiggly, Chippy's Popcorn Creations, Amy Friedl's Color Street.