LETTER: Thanks for support of Bowlathon

On March 8, Tower Lanes was the setting of Badgerland Youth for Christ's annual fundraising Bowlathon.
We would like to thank Tower Lanes and all the businesses who provided prizes for the participating bowlers, along with Thrivent for donating T-shirts. Many national businesses have restrictions in helping non-profit organizations who are religiously or quasi-religiously affiliated. However, small businesses still have reached out to organizations such as ours. Thanks so much to these establishments and for us all to have one more reason to shop local. Thanks to Walker's Restaurant and Bakery, Taco Bell, Trends Salon & Day Spa, Higher Grounds Coffee Shop, Benvenuto's Italian Grill, Reed Chrysler Dodge Jeep, Grandstay Hotel & Suites, Anytime Fitness, McDonald's on Park Avenue, Culver's, Edith's Cakes, Catering & Café, Lidtke Motors, Sunview Restaurant, Cousin's Subs, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Piggly Wiggly, Chippy's Popcorn Creations, Amy Friedl's Color Street.
Thank you to bowlers and sponsors as well.
You can continue to support a hometown restaurant on May 18 at Benvenuto's with 20% of proceeds donated to BYFC. Please mention this group when ordering for funds to be directed to BYFC.
Victoria Johnson, Beaver Dam