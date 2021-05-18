LETTER: Thanks for support of Buddy Poppies

Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1163 Beaver Dam extend a sincere thank you to the Beaver Dam community for its support of the Buddy Poppy program May 15-16.

Buddy Poppies are assembled by disabled and needy veterans in VA Hospitals. The VFW program provides compensation to the veterans who assemble the poppies, provides financial assistance in maintaining state and national veterans' rehabilitation and service programs, and partially supports the VFW National Home For Children.

The red poppy has connected generations of veterans, service members and their families with civilians in remembering all those who have fallen. And for nearly 100 years, the VFW's "Buddy" Poppy program has honored those who have sacrificed by raising millions of dollars to support veterans' well-being.

Curt Gruenewald, Beaver Dam