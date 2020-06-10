LETTER: Thanks for support of Milk Donation Program

The Reedsburg FFA would like to take time to say “Thank You” to all of its supporters as they wrap up the Milk Donation program. The Reedsburg FFA was able to extend the program to the end of the school year for a total of five weeks and distributed more than 850 gallons of milk to families in the Reedsburg area as well as donated $500 to the Reedsburg Food Pantry to purchase dairy products for people in need.
A huge “Thank You” to the following groups and individuals who sponsored the program financially, the Sauk County Dairy Breakfast Committee;, Calais LLC/Brock Pelton; Jill Pelton, Reedsburg-Westfield Mutual Insurance; the Edward Jones offices of Charlie Brumer, Matt Kvernen and Katie Schmidt; a Reedsburg dairy farmer who wishes to remain anonymous
Thank you all for your generosity.
The Reedsburg FFA would also like to thank the School District of Reedsburg Food Service Program and administration as well as Viking Village Foods for their assistance with this program. Finally thank you to the greater Reedsburg community for your support.
Kari Stanek, School District of Reedsburg, Reedsburg
