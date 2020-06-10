LETTER: Thanks for support of Milk Donation Program

The Reedsburg FFA would like to take time to say “Thank You” to all of its supporters as they wrap up the Milk Donation program. The Reedsburg FFA was able to extend the program to the end of the school year for a total of five weeks and distributed more than 850 gallons of milk to families in the Reedsburg area as well as donated $500 to the Reedsburg Food Pantry to purchase dairy products for people in need.