LETTER: Thanks for support of Parade of Trees event

With COVID-19 causing changes in how we approached our annual Juneau Chamber of Commerce Parade of Trees this year, we are thankful for those who, in any way, participated to make it successful.

Our aim was to keep people safe by allowing limited access to view the trees in person by going virtual with access through the Juneau City Chamber of Commerce and the Juneau Public Library web pages.

We thank the following sponsors and decorators who provided wonderfully decorated trees: Ray Abitz/Mary Webster-Abitz, Animix, Auto Pets, Ron Bosak, Elbert/Walter, LTD, Farmers & Merchants Union Bank, Friends of the Juneau Public Library, Future AllStars Academy, Guaranty Title Services, Sensient Flavors, Shane Acres Country Bed & Breakfast, Wegener Electric/Plumbing, Sinissippi Trail Hawks, St. John’s School, Joy and Jazman Krahn, Blue Zone walkers and Juneau American Legion Auxiliary and also Dodgeland Future Farmers of America for setting up trees, Juneau Public Library and staff who graciously hosted the event, city of Juneau Cable 991 for adding the trees to their programming and all who took time to virtually view the trees. As we put the Parade of Trees to bed for the year, we wish all a very happy and healthy new year.