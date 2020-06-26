LETTER: Thanks for support of Portage Youth, restoring building

The Portage Youth, Inc. board would like to publicly thank Liz and Mark Belmore of the Corner Pocket and Art and Rita Briant of Prairie Flower Beads for their generous donation to Portage Youth, Inc.

The board is currently trying to gather funds to restore the former Parks and Recreation building located at 806 Silver Lake Dr. Parks and Recreation had occupied this building for several years. Prior to that it housed the Portage Girl Scouts, who relinquished the building to the city for their use. The Scouts are excited about moving back to this facility but it currently is not ready to be occupied. Many repairs must be made.