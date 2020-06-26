LETTER: Thanks for support of Portage Youth, restoring building
0 comments
LETTER

LETTER: Thanks for support of Portage Youth, restoring building

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Portage Youth, Inc. board would like to publicly thank Liz and Mark Belmore of the Corner Pocket and Art and Rita Briant of Prairie Flower Beads for their generous donation to Portage Youth, Inc.

The board is currently trying to gather funds to restore the former Parks and Recreation building located at 806 Silver Lake Dr. Parks and Recreation had occupied this building for several years. Prior to that it housed the Portage Girl Scouts, who relinquished the building to the city for their use. The Scouts are excited about moving back to this facility but it currently is not ready to be occupied. Many repairs must be made.

The board is in high hopes that the building, once restored, will be inviting to the Boy Scouts, 4-H and any other youth groups.

Again, thank you for your contribution to make Portage better for our kids.

Penny Kiefer, chair, Portage Youth Inc., Portage

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Protest was peaceful

My name is Janeen Heller and I was at the protest on June 16 at the Administration Building in Juneau, for the Dodge County Board meeting to d…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News