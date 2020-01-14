LETTER: Thanks for support of Randolph Corn Carnival

This past Labor Day marked the 57th anniversary of the Randolph Corn Carnival. Our sincere thanks goes to DelMonte Foods and Ronald Waterworth for corn, Dale Macheel and Alsum Farms for the trucks, Dalton Lumber, Friesland Church for picnic tables, Randolph High School FFA for setup and cleanup, and Bethany Presbyterian and RHS Spanish Club for food stand workers.
The Community Corn Carnival is thankful for donations from Randolph Chamber of Commerce, Slingers, Farmers & Merchant’s Bank, Randolph Vet Clinic, Horicon Bank, Jung Seed, Roberts Brothers Painting, Budh Enterprises, Cole Oil & Propane, United Cooperative, National Exchange Bank & Trust, Smedema Trucking, VanBaren Dutch Foods, Masonry by Gruss, Slinger Trucking, D&D Lawn, Sam’s Well, O’Connor, Wells & VanderWerff, Biels, Redeker Dairy, Robert Wendlandt, Quade Real Estate, Schumacher Feed, Terminator Pest Control, United Wisconsin Grain Producers, Al-Win, Waltom Memorials, Kelly’s Bar, L&R DeVries & Sons, VitaPlus, VanderPloeg Signs, Fred’s Service, Dairyland Automotive, Brandon Meats, The Dump, PHE Contractors, Randolph Funeral Home, Riverstone Machining, Quade Construction, A&D Construction, Beaver Dam Community Hospital, Electronic Components Services, Karavan Trailers, Leroy Meats, Leystra Seeds, Macheel Excavating, Marshview Vets, Randolph Hometown Pharmacy, Condon Oil, Mickelson Feed, Otter’s Inn, Paul’s Auto, Waupun Equipment, Wiersma Electric, Keith Gundlach.
Debra Wells, Randolph Community Corn Carnival treasurer, Fox Lake