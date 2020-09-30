LETTER: Thanks for support

No Zha Wa turned into WOW ZHA WA for the Dells Rotary Club thanks to the huge outpouring of support from the Dells/Delton Community who turned out en masse to enjoy our "World Famous" Dells Rotary Beef Sandwiches on Saturday, Sept. 19.
Sincere thanks to Meyer Oil, Just A Game, Platt’s Garage, Maurer’s Market, Holiday Wholesale, Spring Brook Resort, Rainbow Signs, Pirates Cove Mini Golf, WDVCB, The Dells Events, City of Wisconsin Dells, Eric Helland and Mexicali Rose, Pete Huefner, John Muehlbauer, and our many fellow Dells Rotarians.
Looking forward to WoZhaWa 2021
Dale Morrison and Pat Malone, Dells Rotary Club Beef Masters, Wisconsin Dells
