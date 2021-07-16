LETTER: Thanks for supporting EAA Airventure 2021

EAA Airventure Oshkosh is the world's largest annual aviation phenomenon of its kind; drawing enthusiasts from around the globe...thousands of airplanes and hundreds of thousands of attendees.

This event from July 26-Aug. 1 is a statement to our children, “This is what we have done, but we believe you will do much greater things.” Allowing them to run beneath the wings, feel the heat of the tires and experience the smell and roar of aviation could fire future career paths into the huge and ever expanding aerospace sector of the global economy.

As an incentive for child participation, Boeing Aircraft is paying the Airventure 2021 entrance fee for all attendees 18 years and younger. Go online to plan your participation today.

We would like to thank the many parents and mentors for supporting their child’s interest in aerospace, the staff of Durward’s Glen Retreat and Conference Center for providing food and refreshments at the EAA hanger, and the citizens of Portage for use of Mael Field as a rest stop for Airventure 2021 sojourners.

We are flying high.

Henry Brown, Experimental Aircraft Association, Portage Chapter 371, Portage