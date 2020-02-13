LETTER: Thanks for supporting Fox Lake Legion ice fisheree

The officers and members of Robert W. Ginther American Legion Post 521 of Fox Lake thank the men, women and children who participated in our Legion ice fisheree on Jan. 18.

Also, thanks to all of the volunteers who helped make this event a success. Thanks to all of our supporters: Fish Tales Bait & Liquor, Nehls Realty, Quade Real Estate, Salon 311, Holiday Food & Sport of Waupun, The Shores of Fox Lake, Jen-Ter Wire & Element, Snappers Tavern, Wooleys Tavern, Marci’s on Main, Quit-N-Time, Dockside Pub & Grill, Leroy Meats, Boat House Pub & Eatery, Kwik Trip 367, The Chalet of Fox Lake, Karen’s Hip Hop Diner, Feil’s Supper Club, Schaumburg Supper Club, Cabby’s Grill & Patio, Riverstone Machining, Buckhorn Supper Club, Fox Lake Chamber of Commerce, Ergo Bank, State Street Pizza, Americinn of Waupun, American Legion Post 521, Eden Meat Market, Otto Schwitzer-Miller Brewing, Wisconsin Distributors-Budweiser, General Beverage, Badger Liquor, Tri-County Maintenance Supply, Midstate Amusements, Karavan Trailers, Margie Thuel, Electronic Components & Services, and Streich Motors.

Most of all, we thank Dave and Tammy DePrey, our fisheree co-chairmen. We greatly appreciate all of you.

William Linke Jr., American Legion Post 521 commander, Fox Lake