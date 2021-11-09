LETTER: Thanks for supporting Haunted History tour

The Dodge County Historical Society held it's 11th "Haunted History" on Oct. 23 in the old City Cemetery. I'd like to thank our talented cast; Mary Kahler, Glen Link, Pat Lutz, Laurie Probst, Robin Radig, Kurt Sampson, Tim Welch, and Stephanie Wiedenhoeft. Our hard-working crew included Mark Born, Barb Elefsen, Steve Hankes, Barb Link, and Jeremy Mason. Thank you to the Daily Citizen and WBEV for their coverage, and Jeannie Quincey and the BDACT for access to their costumes. Special thanks goes to my grandson, Aiden Voigt, who filmed the event for us. If you missed this year's tour, go to the Dodge County Historical Society Facebook page and click on the link for the You Tube video that Aiden created. Copies of all 11 scripts can also be found at the museum. See you all next year in the cemetery!