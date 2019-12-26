LETTER: Thanks for supporting Parade of Trees
LETTER: Thanks for supporting Parade of Trees

Thank you to the following who made Juneau Chamber of Commerce annual Parade of Trees a success:

Ray Abitz/Mary Webster-Abitz, Accurate Building Restoration, Inc., Animix, Automated Pet Care Products, Berndt Ledesma Funeral Home, Bored Games, Caine Transfer, Inc., Cards by Diane, Clearview Long Term Care & Rehabilitation, Community Cafe, DC CBD, Elbert & Walter, LTD, Farmers Merchants Union Bank, Future Allstar’s Academy, Gratton’s Garages, LLC, Guaranty Title Services, Jahnke’s Piggly Wiggly, Juneau Lanes, Juneau Public Library, Juneau Snow Marauders, Lamers Bus Lines, Marshfield Medical Center- Beaver Dam, Pete Parker Agency, LLC, RB Distributing, Rocky’s Tree Service, LLC, Sensient, Shane Acres Country Inn, Shared Covenant Ministry’s -Juneau, Horicon, Lowell, Sinissippi Snow Mobile Club, US Census Bureau, Wegener Electric & Plumbing, American Legion Auxiliary, Blue Zones, Dodge Centre Historical Society, Dodgeland School Arts Department, Future Farmers of America, Future Leaders of America, High School Robotics, Skills USA, Highland Prairie 4-H Club, Oak Grove Owls 4-H Club, St. John’s School, Judy Schlesner and Marianne Zastrow.

Dodgeland FFA and alumni, tree set up, providing and serving refreshments; musical entertainment, St. John’s Junior Choir, piano students; Bethany Cameron, violinist; Dodgeland Band students; Kwik Trip for coffee; Juneau American Legion Post 15 for raffle prizes.

Mary Webster-Abitz, Parade of Trees coordinator, Juneau

