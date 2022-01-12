LETTER: Thanks for supporting the Christmas dinner

On behalf of the First United Methodist Church, Baraboo, Love in Action Mission Committee a big thank you to Trish Churchill of Trisha's Cottage Kitchen and Catering as well as Neato's Bakery for preparing the Christmas dinner for the homebound. One hundred dinners consisting of turkey, ham and all the fixings were delivered to individuals who would otherwise would not have had a hot meal on Christmas Day. EMS and Police personnel were included as well.

Thank you to all those who helped prepare, serve and deliver the meals.

In previous years, FUMC has invited people into the building for a community meal to share, but because of COVID-19 it became necessary move to delivering meals individually. For the past 2 years a group of generous volunteers have assisted in preparation and delivery of the meal. This is done with the help of monetary contributions to the Christmas Dinner Fund, FUMC, as well as the donated efforts of the many helpers who pitched in.

Judith Ellington, Baraboo