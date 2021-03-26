 Skip to main content
LETTER: Thanks for the vaccine distributors
LETTER

LETTER: Thanks for the vaccine distributors

A lot of attention has been paid to various aspects of the COVID-19 vaccine development and administration, but an unsung hero in the vaccine network deserves some credit – the companies distributing the vaccines.

In just a matter of months, this distribution network has delivered nearly 170 million doses of the vaccine around the country. This is in addition to continuing to deliver the normal medication we all need to care for other health issues we may have.

As someone who will be eligible to receive a vaccine in the coming weeks and as the husband of a teacher who is already vaccinated, I want to say thank you to those behind the scenes, like the vaccine distributors, for all they are doing to get our country back to normal.

Rohn Bishop, Waupun

