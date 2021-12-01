LETTER: Thanks for the Veterans Day program at schools

I extend a thank you to Ed Carlson and the rest of the staff at the Portage Community School District for putting on such a wonderful Veterans Day ceremony for our local heroes. I am especially grateful that this year they took the time to share the stories of our local World War II veterans, keeping their stories alive after all these years. A very special thank you for honoring, Russ Wyman with his High School Diploma. It was an exciting day to see my grandpa receive his diploma at age 93.