LETTER: Thanks for the Veterans Day program at schools

I extend a thank you to Ed Carlson and the rest of the staff at the Portage Community School District for putting on such a wonderful Veterans Day ceremony for our local heroes. I am especially grateful that this year they took the time to share the stories of our local World War II veterans, keeping their stories alive after all these years. A very special thank you for honoring, Russ Wyman with his High School Diploma. It was an exciting day to see my grandpa receive his diploma at age 93.
Thank you for all the people that put countless hours of planning and preparation to the program. Without the service of veterans, we would not have the freedoms we have today and we are forever indebted to them, it was great to take the afternoon to honor them.
Megan Wilcox, Portage