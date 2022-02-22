LETTER: Thanks for your support

I’m writing this letter to thank you all for your hard work, dedication, and support to my campaign. I know that you are all busy with many other obligations, yet you still helped me. What a difference your help made!

I know one person I'd like to take the time to recognize personally and that would be Nina Dietenberger. Nina was one of the many volunteers who went above and beyond for my campaign. Because of your help and dedication, we reached and registered many new voters in Portage, Wisconsin. You proved that a team effort can make a difference.

I'd also like to extend a thanks to those at 93.1 Jamz & Krista and the morning rush, Josh Thalaker, Lynn Holdings, Ken Scott, Jacob Kukla, and countless others. Again, thank you Portage, Wisconsin community for your support on behalf of our campaign and allowing me the chance to continue to serve the community. Congratulations again to Mayor Dodd and incumbent Craig on moving forward to the general election.

Kyle Little, Portage