LETTER: Thanks for your support

Reedsburg Ambulance Crew thanks all area businesses and community members who helped to make our 40th annual 9-pin bowling tournament a success. A special thank you to Bruce and Julie Bill and their staff at Brewster’s Lanes for all their work and support. Thank you to the Reedsburg Pizza Ranch for the donation of free buffets. We appreciate all the businesses in the Reedsburg Area that provide us with financial donations and items we can raffle at our tournament. We also thank all our bowlers who support us year after year.

We appreciate all the support we received from our donation mailing. Krueger Printing made this mailing possible. The support from the community has been outstanding.

The continued support we receive year after year at our bowling tournament and though private donations enables us to purchase equipment at no additional cost to the taxpayers, which in turn allows us to provide the best service we can to residents and visitors of our service area. We look forward to seeing all the bowlers again next year. Again, thank you all for the wonderful support.

Josh Kowalke, Reedsburg Area Ambulance Crew, Reedsburg