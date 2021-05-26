LETTER: Thanks from the Baraboo Lions Club

The Baraboo Lions Club just completed the first annual Lions Club rummage sale at the Sauk County Fairgrounds. As chairpersons for that event we thank the Lions members who worked so tirelessly to help make the event happen. We also thank the members and the community who donated and bought items for the sale. One-hundred percent of the money raised goes back into the community to support the projects of the Baraboo Lions Club including eye screening, purchase of eyeglasses, eye tissue transport, diabetes awareness training, support for leader dog training, Lions Camp for the disabled, Lions Eye Bank, and others.

We also thank St. Vincent De Paul of Baraboo for providing a truck and taking items left at the end of the sale.

Due to the success of the event we are planning another one at the same time next year. Please keep us in mind as your donated items are much appreciated.

Again, thanks to all who participated in our rummage sale this year. The people we serve through the Baraboo Lions Club are the real winners. Thanks again.

Nancy and Norm Brickl, Lion, Baraboo