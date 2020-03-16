LETTER: Thanks Jack's Tap for selfless support of our community

Thank you from the board of the Portage Area United Way. Jack’s Tap provided an opportunity to support the Portage Area United Way by hosting a meat raffle as a fundraiser on March 14.

Jackie McGowan and Tara Glendenning, the owners and managers, outdid themselves by assisting in providing some much needed funding for our various local service agencies. They are very active in supporting other local organizations. It is remarkable that a local establishment is so community oriented.

It is a real pleasure to recognize their selfless support, especially in light of the current coronavirus concerns. The attendees and local community members were similarly very charitable in their participation. We have no paid staff, so the money we raised stays in the community to provide basic needs for the clients of the agencies that we support here in the Portage area. Once again, thank you for your support of the Portage Area United Way.