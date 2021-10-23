LETTER: Thanks Jack's Tap for community support

Jackie McGowan and her staff, outdid themselves by assisting in providing some much needed funding for our various local service agencies. They are very active in supporting other local organizations. It is remarkable that a local establishment is so community oriented.

It is a real pleasure to recognize their selfless support. The attendees and local community members were similarly very charitable in their participation. We have no paid staff, so the money we raised stays in the community to provide basic needs for the clients of the agencies that we support here in the Portage area. Due to COVID-19 issues, this was to be our only fundraiser for the year. Once again, thank you for your support of the Portage Area United Way.