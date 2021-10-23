 Skip to main content
LETTER: Thanks Jack's Tap for community support
Thank you from the board of the Portage Area United Way. Jack’s Tap provided an opportunity to support the Portage Area United Way by hosting a meat raffle as a fundraiser on Oct. 16.

Jackie McGowan and her staff, outdid themselves by assisting in providing some much needed funding for our various local service agencies. They are very active in supporting other local organizations. It is remarkable that a local establishment is so community oriented.

It is a real pleasure to recognize their selfless support. The attendees and local community members were similarly very charitable in their participation. We have no paid staff, so the money we raised stays in the community to provide basic needs for the clients of the agencies that we support here in the Portage area. Due to COVID-19 issues, this was to be our only fundraiser for the year. Once again, thank you for your support of the Portage Area United Way.

Patrick Hartley, Portage Area United Way, board, Portage

