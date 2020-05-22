LETTER:Thanks, Mr. Wester for challenging selfish viewpoints

Dear Mr. Wester,
I was so happy to read your column yesterday. You challenged both Frostman and Reagan, which is overdue, as far as I'm concerned. Their views are selfish and dangerous and inaccurate in my opinion and the letter to the editor this morning is just as misinformed and ugly. I don't know how our beloved country is going to overcome this divide, which is growing. A major aid would be to turn out the current occupant of the White House in November.
When I write to Scott Fitzgerald and to Robin Vos, I do not receive a reply.
Yet I thought elected officials were to represent all their constituents. My bad. Apparently I don't count.
Thank you for speaking up. I hope you continue to do so.
Judy Bergeson, Beaver Dam
