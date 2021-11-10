 Skip to main content
LETTER: Thanks to all truckers
With all the talk about shortages that are taking place, both food and fuel, we must step back and thank those that deliver both items to our homes and stores, the truck drivers. On behalf of the general public, I would like to thank all truck drivers for their dedication to their profession of getting their loads delivered in a timely manner. It is not an easy job, dealing with weather, road conditions, etc. and the thousands of miles they drive during the year. Thanks and I wish you continued success.

Jack Meegan, Baraboo

