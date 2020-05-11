LETTER: Thanks to all who care for mom at Tivoli in Portage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I’m writing this on Mother’s Day morning, thinking of my mom who resides at Tivoli Assisted Living, Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage.

Normally I would be on my way to visit with my mom and celebrate motherhood with all the family. This year, we are limited to waving and blowing kisses through her window, one at a time.

I started thinking about the residents and staff she will be socializing with today. The incredible sacrifice the nurses, caregivers, therapists, doctors, the cooks who make her meals every day, the friendly people who come in and clean and do the laundry for my mom, volunteers and everyone at Tivoli that have become her friends and family too. And at the end of the day the staff returns home to care for their own families.

We just wanted to say “thank you,” from the bottom of our heart, for making a safe and loving home for our mom. You are so appreciated every single day.

Britton and Lester Mach, Lohry and Dwain Beechey, Tab and Jill Boese, Sarah and Jim Blount, along with all of Sue’s grandchildren and great-grandkids.

Britton Mach, Huntley, Illinois