LETTER: Thanks to all who support Portage music students
LETTER

LETTER: Thanks to all who support Portage music students

The Portage Music Boosters would like to give a long overdue thank you to Edgewater Greenhouse and Portage Printing, and to everyone that purchased a wreath, a poinsettia, or a porch pot from a Portage music student during this past season's sale.

It has helped them earn money toward things like instrument repairs, field trips, etc. Any extra support these students can get from our community is greatly appreciated.

Mike and Pam Charles, co-chairs Portage Music Boosters wreath/poinsettia sale, Portage 

