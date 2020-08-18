LETTER: Thanks to angels at hospital for excellent care

This past weekend,I was in the hospital for a problem with my appendix. I want to commend ALL the nurses who saw to my care. They did their duty with the utmost care and concern for my health and safety. They gave me the best care they were meant to, and never flinched one little bit all day long and into the evening hours. They kept an eye on me, and actually treated me with kid gloves.
Though I couldn't see their faces due to COVID-19, their smiling eyes made up for it. They are ANGELS in blue! I would also like to thank ALL the doctors who did their job so professionally. They are to be commended for their commitment to the work they do.
Gene Wood, Baraboo
