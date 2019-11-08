Festival Foods located a "Missing Man's Table" just inside the door at their little cafe. If you don't know what that is and happen to visit Festival between now and Veterans Day, check it out. It's a very somber reminder for all and worth knowing about.
On behalf of a number of veterans who stop in and enjoy the hospitality of Festival Foods on Friday mornings in their "Hero's Cafe," I wish to thank Festival for their recognition and hospitality and especially for the "Missing Man's Table."
John Meitner, Baraboo
