LETTER: Thanks to Horicon City Council for expanding smoke-free ordinance

We offer sincere thanks to the Horicon City Council for amending its smoke free air ordinance to include e-cigarettes Nov. 26, 2019. The Tobacco Free Community Partnership of Dodge, Jefferson and Waukesha Counties has shared that secondhand aerosol from e-cigarettes and other vaping devices can contain unhealthy ingredients including heavy metals, chemicals and carcinogens, nicotine, and toxins found in pesticides, which can all cause lung disease and injury.

The council responded in the best interest of the people of Horicon. Because of this action, more than 3,600 Horicon residents will continue to enjoy clean air at work and when they’re out with friends and family, a promise made to us by the state nearly 10 years ago.

Horicon is in good company, joining more than 40 other Wisconsin municipalities that have recognized the dangers of e-cigarette aerosol and taken similar action. Neighboring Beaver Dam, Watertown and Juneau have also passed ordinances protecting clean air in the last couple years. Our Beaver Dam, Dodgeland, Horicon, Mayville school districts have also updated their no smoking policies to include e-cigarettes. We urge other schools, businesses, and municipalities who are interested in enhancing their tobacco-free policies to get in touch with us at dodgecounty.bluezonesproject.com.

Abbey Sauer, Dodge County Public Health officer, Juneau