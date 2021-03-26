LETTER: Thanks to Marklein and Kurtz for support of bill

In my role as Juneau County district attorney, I discovered a discrepancy in Wis. Stat. 940.20(1g), which is the statute that governs any battery committed by a person placed in “a facility” under Wis. Stat. 980.065, which is the commitment of sexually violent persons. The case involved a person that was awaiting adjudication, but had not been formally committed at Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center.

This statute change is necessary to help ensure the protection of all parties who work at Sand Ridge to include counselors, staff, visitors, and all others who come into contact with patients. It is a top priority to ensure their security, and that of the facility. The clarification applies the statute to all of those detained or committed at Sand Ridge.

I thank State Sen. Howard Marklein and State Rep. Tony Kurtz for drafting a bill to change the law, moving it through the legislative process, and on to the governor for his signature. Sen. Marklein and Rep. Kurtz were accessible and willing to take action to close the gap in protection offered to Sand Ridge treatment staff. I appreciate their support of law enforcement and the judicial system.

Kenneth Hamm, Juneau County district attorney, Mauston